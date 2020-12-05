Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Helen Baum, 70, of Columbia, S.C., and formerly of Brunswick, died Dec. 1.



She was a graduate of Glynn Academy.



A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, 720 Blanding St., Columbia, with Rabbi Sabine Meyer officiating.



Memorials may be made to the Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia SC 29206.



Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, in Columbia,



The Brunswick News, December 5, 2020

