Mary Helen Evans Maxey was born July 13, 1938, in her grandparents' home in Nuberg, Ga., to Albert Sidney Evans and Clair Louise (Brown) Evans, and passed away on April 28, 2020.



In January 1943, her family moved to the coastal city of Brunswick, Ga., so her dad could work at the shipyard and help build ships during World War II. Helen spent her childhood in Brunswick, and graduated from Glynn Academy. After graduation, she decided to pursue a nursing degree at Georgia Baptist University, in Atlanta. It is while she was home for winter break from GBU and singing in the choir at the First Baptist Church, she met a handsome Navy officer from Oklahoma, and told her best friend upon first sight, "I'm going to marry that man" and a year later, on Feb. 7, 1960, she did marry Henry Thomas Maxey. Helen received her nursing degree as a Registered Nurse in May 1959.



The couple was transferred to the Naval Station at Newport, in Rhode Island, where their first of three children, Henry "Tal" Talmadge was born in North Kingston, R.I. After being reassigned back to Brunswick, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Cathleen "Cathi" Denise. And when Henry felt the calling to enter the ministry the couple moved to Fort Worth, Texas, so he could attend seminary, their third (and FAVORITE) child was born Albert Richard "Rick." Helen supported the family working nights at the Methodist hospital while Henry attended school during the days.



After completion of seminary, the couple served at churches in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, and finally, Oklahoma, where their involvement in the music and youth departments touched many lives and they made lifelong friends. Helen was very active in the churches serving at Henry's side, all the while working full time as a RN. In the first part of her career she focused in OB/GYN and spent much of this time in labor and delivery, where she assisted in the birth of thousands of babies. Her focus in the latter part of her career was in geriatrics, working in and managing several home health agencies. Helen's nursing career spanned six decades and she retired in 2015. While not working as a nurse or at her husband's side in the churches, she enjoyed vacationing with family, particularly visiting her mother and the Georgia coast. The family also enjoyed camping and sailing. Her children can still hear her yelling, "HENNNRRYYYY," as their sail boat would heel in a good Oklahoma wind gust. Helen's other hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening and her favorite, singing in the choir.



Helen was preceded in death by her father and sister, Pat Evans Sellers.



She is survived by her loving mother, Louise "GiGi" Evans; and her adoring husband, of 60 years, Henry. Also surviving are her children, Tal (Jody) Maxey, Yukon, Okla., Cathi Clanton, San Antonio Texas, and Rick Maxey (Gary Blake), Fort Worth, Texas; and by the pride and joys of her life, Cathi's children, Lauren (Micheal) Morrison, Joshua, Texas, Jessica (Kris) Jeter, Lubbock, Texas, and Auston (Jillian) Clanton, Aledo, Texas. She is also survived by what she referred to as the greatest gifts of her life, her five great-grandchildren, Corban Morrison, Jase Jeter, Cage Jeter, Isabella Clanton and Savannah Clanton. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Sellers of Dothan, Ala.; and many other family members and friends.



The family wishes to express their complete gratitude and sincere thanks to Tiffany Warner and the amazing staff at Granbury Care Center for the loving care they took of Helen and to Interim Hospice for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.



Socially distanced viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 East Highway 377, Granbury, TX 76048, with live streaming from 5-6 p.m. A memorial service is to be held at a later date.



The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020



