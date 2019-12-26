Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
Mary J. Saddler

Mary J. Saddler Obituary
Mary Saddler

Mary J. Saddler, of Crescent, died Dec. 21 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Julia M. Hill, James F. Saddler Jr., Georgia A. (Deborah) Saddler, John H. (Diane) Saddler and David (Maxine) Saddler; sister, Ira Mae Reed; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019
