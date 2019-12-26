|
|
Mary Saddler
Mary J. Saddler, of Crescent, died Dec. 21 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Julia M. Hill, James F. Saddler Jr., Georgia A. (Deborah) Saddler, John H. (Diane) Saddler and David (Maxine) Saddler; sister, Ira Mae Reed; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019