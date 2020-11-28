Mary Jane Gamble



Mary Jane Gamble, 87, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick with Rev. Danny Grace officiating. Those attending are asked to follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.



Mrs. Gamble was born Feb. 14, 1933 in Rome, Ga., to the late Herbert A. Warren and Mary L. Warren. She has been a resident of St. Simons for over 60 years. She attended the University of Alabama and the University of Kentucky. She worked as a seamstress while raising four children, and as a physician?s assistant. Gamble's Food Store on St. Simons was the family business. Mary Jane was a member of Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church on St. Simons. She enjoyed painting, gardening, flower arranging, needlework, reading, genealogy research and collecting antiques.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James M. Gamble, Sr., brother Ed Warren and sister Shirley Kelley.



Survivors include her sons James M. Gamble, Jr. and wife Denise, Robert A. Gamble and wife Sally, and Stephen L. Gamble and wife Maria, all of Brunswick, and her daughter, Deborah L. Spadea of Jacksonville, Fla., eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to the nurses at Heartland Hospice and to Kim Kelley for their tender loving care.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 28, 2020



