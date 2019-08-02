|
|
Mary Jane Williams
Mary Jane Williams, of St. Louis, where she had lived for the past four years, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, at her residence.
Mary Jane always had a smile, was always willing to help, always a ray of sunshine. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of movie trivia, a sly sense of humor and always knew the the right thing to say, be it wise, funny or both. If you needed to talk, she was always ready to listen. She could talk for hours about nothing or share a comfortable silence with equal ease.
When her mother's health began to fail, Mary Jane rearranged her entire life to be Lillian's full-time caretaker. If Mary Jane went out for an evening with friends, Lillian often came along. Their laughter and conversation highlighted how much they loved each other. Those evenings were a wonderful treat to be part of.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete Williams and Lillian Williams.
Mary Jane is survived by her siblings, Dean Williams (Barbara), Elaine Williams Conner (Kim) and Laura Williams McCann (Arthur); and her friends, who love her like family.
No services are scheduled. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mary Jane, you shone with a beautiful light. The world seems a little darker now.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 2, 2019