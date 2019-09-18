Home

Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-7500
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
View Map
Mary Jean Adams Obituary
Mary Jean Adams

Mary Jean Adams, 87, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Jean is survived by her son William "Bill" Adams and Karen L. Crosby (her Ya-Ya), of Brunswick and several other family members.

Mrs. Jean will lie in state from 2-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20 at Roper Funeral Home, prior to the 3 p.m. service.

Interment will follow in Big Canoe Cemetery, in Jasper, Ga.

Honorary pallbearers for Mrs. Adams are the staff of Addington Place and the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles for their extraordinary care of our loved one.

The family requests donations to Addington Place or Hospice of the Golden Isles in memory of Mary Jean Adams.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Roper Funeral Home, in Jasper, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 18, 2019
