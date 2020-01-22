|
Mary Stepp
Mary Jeanette Allen Stepp, 77, of Brunswick, died Jan. 15 at Community Hospice, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Antioch Holiness Baptist Church, with Glenn Grimes officiating.
Private interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 22, 2020
