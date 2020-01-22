Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jeanette (Allen) Stepp

Send Flowers
Mary Jeanette (Allen) Stepp Obituary
Mary Stepp

Mary Jeanette Allen Stepp, 77, of Brunswick, died Jan. 15 at Community Hospice, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Antioch Holiness Baptist Church, with Glenn Grimes officiating.

Private interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 22, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -