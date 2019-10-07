|
|
|
Mary Jo Lane
Mary Jo Lane, 75, of McIntosh County, departed this life Friday morning October 4, 2019, at Sear Manor Nursing Home in Brunswick, Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Tommy Whaley officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia.
The Brunswick News, October 7, 2019
