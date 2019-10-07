Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Mary Jo Lane Obituary
Mary Jo Lane

Mary Jo Lane, 75, of McIntosh County, departed this life Friday morning October 4, 2019, at Sear Manor Nursing Home in Brunswick, Georgia.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Tommy Whaley officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2019
