Mary Jo Morgan
Mary Jo Morgan, 88, of White Oak, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Mary Jo was born Aug. 2, 1931, the fifth of six children, to Robert William and Pearl Howard Crawford. She was a 1949 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, in Jacksonville. She moved from Jacksonville, Fla., to Brunswick, in 1951, when she married. In 1953, she went to work at Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co., where she worked for 38 years, retiring in 1991. She was instrumental in getting company policy changes, so women received equal pay with their co-workers. Just prior to retirement, Mary Jo moved to White Oak, where she attended Waverly United Methodist Church. Mary Jo was an avid softball player and bowler. She enjoyed playing bridge and fishing, and was a wonderful cook with a zest for life. She was active for many years with the Ballard Recreation Association.
Survivors include her husband, Calvin Morgan of White Oak; sons, Robbie Morgan (Sherrie) and Keith Morgan (Barbara), both of Brunswick; grandchildren, Baxter Morgan (Frances) of Austin, Texas, Parker Morgan (Allyson) of Savannah, Dawn Stephans (Chris) of St. Simons Island and Jamie Hall of Savannah; great-grandchildren, James, Isabel, Andy, Wesley and William Morgan, Eliza Morgan, and Lennon and Reese Stephans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at Palmetto Cemetery. A public service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 8, 2020