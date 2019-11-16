Home

Mary Johnson Obituary
Mary Johnson

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, Mary Susan Johnson, longstanding Brunswick resident and former Glynn County teacher, passed away after a hard-fought struggle against cancer at the age of 67.

Born in Rockford, Ill., Mary moved south after graduation to help establish new programs in special education, working in the Glynn County school system until 2012. Possessing an endless capacity for patience, kindness and understanding, Mary spent her life dedicated to helping those most in need. She was an active member of the community, an enthusiast of physical fitness, a lover of nature and travel and a dear friend to all who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Julia.

She is survived by her husband Mark; her two sons, Phillip and Christopher; her brother, Paul; a niece; and a number of cousins and nephews.

Mary requested there be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the and Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 16, 2019
