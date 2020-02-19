|
Kathy Lupo
Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Lupo, 67, of St. Simons Island, died Saturday, Feb. 8 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
She was the daughter of Robert M. Brock, Mary Ellis and George Jones (stepfather), a native of Warsaw, N.C., and resident of the Golden Isles since 1965. A member of Brunswick High School's first graduating class, she later attended Brevard College and Clemson University, where she studied English and music. After returning to St. Simons Island, Kathy worked for King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort for more than 40 years, and was an active member of the local community. She has been a member of St. Mark's and Holy Nativity churches, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Kathy Lupo is survived by her husband Carl W. Lupo Jr.; daughter, Mary E. (Ben) Davis; sisters, Jesse E. Brock, B. Trent Cohen and Vernell J. (Sammy) White; brother, George E. (Kathy) Jones; brother-in-law, George N. Lupo; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
The family will also receive visitors following the memorial service at a reception at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her honor to the , Holy Nativity Episcopal Church or St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 19, 2020
