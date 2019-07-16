Home

Mary Kay Weise Obituary
Mary Kay Weise

Mary Kay Weise, 81, of St. Marys, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

Born Oct. 26, 1937, in Camden, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Alice Mackie Blount. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Weise; and sister, Patricia Talley.

Mrs. Weise had been a resident of Camden County since 1966, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of St. Marys, where she was a very active member and church pianist for many years.

Survivors include her children, Donna Weise Strickland (Richard) of Brunswick, and Robyn L. Weise and Chris Weise, both of St. Marys; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, in St. Marys, with the Rev. Rick Douylliez officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church of St. Marys, or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Allison Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home of St. Marys is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019
