Mary L. Dressner, 90, of St. Simons Island, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Mary was born in Lancaster County, Pa. During her college summers, she worked at the shore in Wildwood, N.J., where she met her husband, Robert L. Dressner. From 1988 to 2005 they owned and operated the popular Dressner's Village Caf on St. Simons Island. Robert and Mary were married for 60 years, until his death in 2013.



Mary was beloved for her deep faith in God, and her sweet loving spirit. All her activities - hosting, cooking, serving, praying - were completed with care, excellence and grace. Her interest in and commitment to pray for global missions encouraged many in her church. Content to be a behind-the-scenes figure, her presence was like a refreshing, gentle breeze.



She is survived by her brothers, John (Pearl) and Dan (Judy); her sister, Esther; her three sons, Paul (Judy) Dressner, David (Judy) Dressner and Jim (Elaine) Dressner; eight grandchildren, Bob, Chris and Kendall (Justin) Lyles, Courtney (J.C.) Walker, Kevin (Emily), Brian (Rachel), Julie and Cade Robinson; and two great-grandsons, Ezekiel and Timothy Lyles.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos S. and Phoebe Rutt; her sister, Mildred; and her brother, Clarence. Visitation with the family, and a life celebration service will be held Saturday, June 15 at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the memorial service starting at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Alex Brown will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Golden Isles Presbyterian Church to benefit the Faith Promise Giving Missions Fund, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



