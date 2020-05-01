Mary L. Jackson
Mary Jackson

Mary L. Jackson, of Brunswick, died at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary, in Brunswick.

L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020

