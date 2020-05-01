Mary Jackson
Mary L. Jackson, of Brunswick, died at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends today from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary, in Brunswick.
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020
Mary L. Jackson, of Brunswick, died at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends today from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary, in Brunswick.
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2020.