Mary L. Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jackson

Mary L. Jackson, of Brunswick, died at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary, in Brunswick.

L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved