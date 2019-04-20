Home

Mary Lee Bossert, 82, of St. Simons Island, died Thursday at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019
