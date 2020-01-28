|
Mary Lou Stewart
Mary Lou Hall Stewart, 64, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Mary was born on January 11, 1956, to the late John Harris Hall and Delorise Lucille King Hall in Alma, Ga. In 1963, the Hall family moved to downtown Brunswick. One of 14 children, Mary was often found in the company of her brothers and sisters growing up.
Mary was employed in hotel management at Villas by the Sea on Jekyll Island for 37 years. She loved her guests there, becoming lifelong friends with many of them. Mary was known for her kind heart and caring nature by all that knew her. Upon retirement she began enjoying gardening and traveling. Mary bravely fought breast cancer and was in remission at the time of her death. She also literally became the poster child for the Southeast Georgia Health System Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program where she spent three days a week exercising and socializing with patients and staff.
Mary's love for her family and friends was well-known. She was a loving wife for 41 years to Chris and generous mother to Casey, Lindsey and Ryan. Mary was known for her steadfast role as dance mom and baseball cheerleader, and for years could be found supporting her children in their numerous endeavors. Her favorite role in recent years though had come as being Nana to Parker, Collins, Emerson and Mary Elliott, her beloved grandchildren. Mary loved to spend time with them, from working on little projects for the garden and taking them on afternoon adventures to snuggling with them in their favorite chair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Harris and Lucille Hall; brothers, Robert Hall and Donnie Hall; sisters, Barbara Ann Beckham (James), Latrelle Falagan (Leo), and Elizabeth Hall; and mother-in-law, Mary Cook Stewart.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Stewart; her daughters, Casey Cason and husband Jay, and Lindsey Zeigler and husband Kevin; and son, Ryan Stewart; grandchildren, Parker and Collins Cason, and Emerson and Mary Elliott Zeigler, all of Brunswick; brothers, Ronnie Hall (Virginia) and James Hall (Martha); sisters, Delorise Jane Welch (Billy), Zada Mae Rolling (Houston), Christell Harris (Ronnie), Beatrice Willis (Bobby), Sandy Herndon (Keith) and Marie Danielson (Shane); and sisters-in-law, Juanita Hall, Lynn Stewart (Bill) and Susan Horton (George). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family who were all close to her heart.
A special thank you to Dr. Cheong and his staff, Dr. Fussell, Dr. Chitty and their staff, Dr. Watkins and his staff, and the staffs of the Southeast Georgia Health System Cancer Care Center, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program and SICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the Cancer Care Center of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Jimmy Guffey officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with Larry Bruce, David Carswell, T.C. Cowen, Michael Davis, Nick Lee and Tommy Smith serving as pallbearers.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 28, 2020