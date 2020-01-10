Home

Mary Lou Woods Moore, 78, of Hortense, passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Lynn Brantley (William Blane Brantley) and Cindy Louise Tucker; two brothers, Bobby Woods and Allen Woods; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

"Nana" will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She retired from Rich Sea Products after more than 25 years of service.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at 147 Elm Circle, Hortense, GA 31543. Family and close friends are invited to join us.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 10, 2020
