Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Following Services
Confederate Station
Mary Louise Reese Head

Mary Louise Reese Head Obituary
Mary Head

Mary Louise Reese Head, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Grant Wheeler officiating. A reception at Confederate Station will immediately follow the service.

Mary was born June 6, 1945, in Atlanta. She had lived in Brunswick most of her life, attended Glynn Academy and was a member of Golden Isles Christian Church. Mary worked at Brunswick Manufacturing until its closing, and later became a driver for several auto dealerships in Brunswick. She enjoyed her travels with the auto deliveries, being on the road, headed to new places. Mary enjoyed crocheting, the more difficult the project, the more the enjoyment. She was small in stature with a heart of a lion; she battled and defeated cancer three times and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary is survived by her son, Wallace "Hank" Coston (Wendy) of Hortense; a brother, Claude Guest Jr. of Brunswick; grandchildren, Wade Coston of Brunswick, Brett Coston (Katie) of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Leah Coston of Cape Coral, Fla., and Joe Kyser (Jen) of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Adley Huss, Hudson Kyser, Joe Kyser Jr. and soon-to-arrive, Walker Coston.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Rose Guest; a sister, Ruth Willis; and her husband, Jerry W. Head.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 18, 2019
