Mary Manico Homitz
Mary Homitz

Mary (Manico) Homitz, 87, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, with her daughter, Theresa Stehle, and son-in-law, Tony, by her side. She was the youngest in her family and was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Giacomo Manico; and two brothers, Samuel and Joseph.

Mary's husband Peter passed away in July and now together they can celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Mary was born, raised, and spent most of her life in Troy, N.Y. Mary and her late husband, Peter moved to Brunswick to be near their daughter and son-in-law in 2011. They both loved relaxing on Theresa and Tony's screened porch, babysitting their fur-grandbabies and watching the birds.

Mary will be remembered as a caring and compassionate woman who always wanted to make sure you were well fed. While her daughter was young, Mary was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered at church and was a Girl Scout leader and later cooked for the priests in her parish, St. Francis de Sales and Catholic Central High School, both in Troy. Mary also loved cooking for her daughter's friends and was noted for her great homemade pizza!

There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend with consideration of wearing a mask and social distancing.

Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the www.Wags-Rescue.org (in care of Kathy Williams Jones) or Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
