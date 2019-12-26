Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Baptist Church
Mary J. Saddler

Mary J. Saddler of Crescent died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Prospect Baptist Church with burial in Belleville Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services, viewing will be from 1-6p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children Julia M. Hill, James F. Saddler, Jr., George A. (Deborah) Saddler, John H. (Diane) Saddler, David (Maxine) Saddler, sister Ira Mae Reed and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019
