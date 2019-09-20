|
Mary Chapman
Mary Sloan Chapman, 73, of St. Marys, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Gabe Cummings officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Chapman Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
