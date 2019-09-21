|
|
Mary Chapman
Mary Sloan Chapman, 73, of St. Marys, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Father Gabe Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with James Galloway, Greg Gardell, Jim Sattler, Gary Enos, Tom Ellis, and Timmy Tindall serving as active pallbearers.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Mary was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Brunswick, to James Henry and Pearl Portulas Sloan. She attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, and was a 1964 graduate of Glynn Academy. She was the co-owner of Allison Memorial Chapel of St. Marys, and Chapman Funeral Chapel of Brunswick. In her young adult years, she was an avid soft ball player for her favorite team, Chapman's Garage, and enjoyed bowling well into to her 50s, with the Bowlarena's Monday Nite Mixed League, (where she bowled a perfect 300 game), and Tuesday Morning Coffee League, where she bowled in numerous tournaments throughout the Southeast. She was very active with B.P.O. Elks 691, Ladies Auxiliary, holding every office on a local and state level. Mary had lived in St. Marys, for the past 15 years, operating the family business, Allison Memorial Chapel, with her husband and daughters. She also owned Salt River Antiques, and the St. Marys Antique Mall. She enjoyed a good road trip, and spending time with her friends, however, spending time with her grandchildren was her most favorite.
Survivors include her children, Allyson Chapman, of Brunswick, Sloan Chapman Tindall (Timmy), of Brunswick and Al Chapman III, (Chrissy) of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, and Timothy Tindall, of Brunswick, Landon and Reid Chapman of Statesboro; her twin sister, Catherine Sloan Bailey; and baby sister, Pearl ?Dusty" Sloan of Brunswick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Allison Chapman Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019