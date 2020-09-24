Mary Becker



Mary Staunton Manning Becker, 102 years old, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Marsh's Edge Senior Living Communities, on St. Simons Island, Ga.



Mary was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on June 18, 1918, to the late Henry and Florence Staunton, and was the youngest of five children. She obtained a bachelor's degree in English literature from Marquette University and a master's degree in English literature from the University of Michigan.



In 1941, she married Henry Mack Manning, who worked for many years in the management of Hercules Inc. They were transferred in 1943, to Brunswick, Ga., and moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1956. When Mack Manning died in 1979, they had been married for 37 years. In 1985, she married Wilbur E. Becker, who had also worked for Hercules, and they continued to live on St. Simons Island, Ga., for 35 years, until he passed away in 2016. Together they enjoyed golf, travel, many friendships and close connections with their family. Mary raised a family of seven children, four girls and three boys, who have remained close to her and have shared their love of St. Simons Island.



She was active in St. William Catholic Church, taking her turn as president of the Council of Catholic Women. She also served for a number of years as a Pink Lady at Brunswick Hospital, and for a time she was president of the Ladies Golf Association at Sea Palms Golf Course. For many years she continued to live in the beautiful home Mack and she built in the Sea Palms community until Wilbur and she moved into an independent residence in Magnolia Manor Senior Living on Frederica Road.



Survivors include six of her children, Margaret A. Sharrow of Wimauma, Fla., Katherine J. Meyers (Thomas) of Asheville, N.C., Wanda L. Miller (Renick) of Great Falls, Va., James V. Manning (Dana) of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Santa Fe, N.M., Henry Mack Manning (Marjorie) of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., and Michael R. Manning (Patricia) of Waxhaw, N.C.



Like a daughter to her for many years has been Betty Peterson, her essential caregiver.



She was preceded in death by her husband's and her youngest daughter, Florence P. Manning.



Mary is also survived by her nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.



A private interment will take place in the Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, next to the burial site of Henry Mack Manning.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020



