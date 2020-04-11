|
|
Mary Price
Mary Teresa Price, 72, passed away at her residence on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mary was born on January 24, 1948, in Patuxent, Md. Her parents were Navy Lt. Commander Robert I. and Martha Schultz. Mary's parents, her brother Charles, her husband Vincent, and an infant child all predeceased her.
Mary was Environmental Safety Coordinator, with a specialty in ensuring safe scientific practices, at the University of Georgia Marine Institute on Sapelo Island. Mary earned her BSc at the University of Washington in Forest Science and Fisheries in 1973. She then worked in research at several scientific institutions, including the Puerto Rico Nuclear Center, the Smithsonian Institution's Harbor Branch facility in Fort Pierce, Fla., Aquafarms International in Mecca, Calif., and the School of Oceanography of the University of Washington, from which she moved to her position at the University of Georgia Marine Institute in 1993.
Mary was dependable and skilled at an exceptionally wide range of valuable practices, including handling and maintenance of small boats, radiation safety, fire safety, measuring water quality, and operation, maintenance, and repair of sophisticated scientific-measuring instruments. Mary was devoted to the Marine Institute, and did her best to ensure that its scientific activities were carried out safely and productively.
Mary was a generous person: she was a volunteer firefighter for the county (she was involved in several successful fights against forest fires on Sapelo); she served the Red Cross and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary as an emergency phone resource, relaying calls to the appropriate personnel; she tried her best to help dogs and cats that were without homes.
Mary's friends found her very enjoyable; she was a veritable font of information about a wealth of topics. She was entertaining and fun to have as a guest on holidays. Everyone felt safe at these gatherings, as Mary kept a sharp eye out for fire hazards.
Darien Funeral Home was in charge of Mary's cremation. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Donations can be made to Castaways Pet Rescue, Inc., 11659 Georgia Highway 99, Darien, GA 31305 (castawayspetrescue.com).
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 11, 2020