After 50 years of service to children and adults, God has called Mary Whitney home to continue spreading her love.



Born in September of 1955, she was the daughter of the late James Neal Whitney and Sara Banner Whitney of Rome, Ga. Mary's education included Model High School, West Georgia College and the University of Georgia, where she majored in social work.



Mary worked with the Northwest Regional Psychoeducational Center in Rome, Ga., and pursued graduate and post graduate degrees from Georgia State University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.



Mary moved to St. Simons Island in 1992, and was employed by Charter of the Sea. Mary's pursuit for education and knowledge never stymied and continued learning. She has been self-employed from 1993, during which time, Mary has worked with multiple agencies, including the Glynn County School System, the City of Brunswick, Brunswick Job Corps, Safe Harbor Children's Center, Morningstar Children's Services and the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuit under the District Attorney's Office. Mary dedicated her lifework toward the protection and advocacy of children and their families.



Mary's life was blessed with her son Sam in 1998. Her love and dedication for him was unparalleled, as those who knew Mary watched him grow up through pictures in her office and stories from home. Sam was the number one love of her life as he embodies and embraces her unconditional love.



In lieu of flowers, a fundraising page has been set up on Facebook, "Paying it Forward for Mary," for those thousands of people who sought her counsel, benefitted from her guidance and were encouraged by her strength.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at St. Francis Xavier Church, in Brunswick, Ga.



