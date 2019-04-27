Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Mary Winnell Geiger

Mary Winnell Geiger Obituary
Winnell Geiger

Mary Winnell Geiger, 86, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, April 25, 2019, at her residence.

The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Oct. 2, 1932, in Nahunta, Ga., to the late James E. and Mildred T. Pipkin, she was a 1950 graduate of Glynn Academy. Mrs. Geiger spent most of her life in Glynn County, and was a former employee of Brunswick Manufacturing. She was a seamstress, sewing welding caps and shipping them all over our great nation. She was affectionately known by her clients as "The Hat Lady."

Mrs. Geiger also enjoyed spending time with her family, and enjoyed watching butterflies. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Avery Geiger; a brother, James Kenneth Pipkin; and a sister, Nancy Cooper.

Survivors include three children, Gloria Hayes and husband, Leaborn, of Brunswick, and Glenn Geiger and wife, Lena, and Joey Geiger, all of McIntosh County; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sylvia Carter and husband, Ernest, and Barbara Cothren and husband, Lewis, all of Brunswick; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 27, 2019
