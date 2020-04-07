|
Tootsie Murray-George
Marylyn Anne "Tootsie" Hickox Murray-George, 77, of St. Simons Island, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Tootsie was born in Brunswick, Ga., and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1960. After graduating with a Bachelor of Education from Georgia Southern College, she went on to obtain her Master of Counseling from West Georgia College. Tootsie worked for the Cobb County School District as a counselor and teacher, winning Counselor of the Year. After retiring in 2005, Tootsie moved to St. Simons Island and became a Realtor, working alongside her daughter, Ashley. She was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, served on the board of CASA Glynn and as a Stephen Minister at St. Simons United Methodist Church.
Tootsie had a passion for bringing Christ's love and care to people during a time of need, and had a special love for her family and grandchildren. Her parents, Oscar and Mary Culbreth Hickox, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie George; a son, Walt Murray (Amy) and their children, Caroline, Heather and Mary Grace, all of Woodstock, Ga., her second son, Jonathan Murray (Amy) and their children, Emma and Abby, all of Peachtree City, Ga.; a daughter, Ashley Seabolt (Oliver) and their children, Olivia and Mills, all of St. Simons Island; and two brothers, O.J. Hickox (Phyllis) of Kinsale, Va., and David Hickox (Amy) of Bishop, Ga.
A private family graveside service will be held at Christ Church, Frederica.
A celebration to honor Tootsie's life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CASA Glynn, 1615 Reynolds St., Brunswick, GA 31520, or https://casaglynn.org.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 7, 2020
