Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Mason Alfred Neeld

Mason Alfred Neeld Obituary
Mason Neeld

Mason Alfred Neeld, 70, of Hortense, and a longtime resident of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Neeld was the son of the late Curtis H. Neeld and Dorothy Rose H. Neeld. He was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1969, and a graduate of Atlanta College of Art and Design. As a painter of wildlife, he was a very accomplished artist who sold his works throughout the nation. Mr. Neeld was also an avid fisherman and reader of history.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda D. Neeld; a sister, Cheryl N. Hogarth and her husband, Gerald D. Hogarth; and a sister-in-law, Gina H. Neeld.

Survivors include two brothers, Hilton Neeld of Brunswick, and Thad Neeld and wife Sherry of Thalmann; a sister, Lynn N. Arnold and husband Steve of Crystal River, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 1, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 1, 2020
