|
|
Mathaline Sullivan
Mathaline "Mat" M. Sullivan of Darien died June 5, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First A.B. Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Linda Brown, Samuel Lee (Joy) Brown, Elise (Norris Jr.) Lane, Joseph Brown, Jacqueline Brown and Thomasina (John) Daniels; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Francenia Brenna and Emma Gale; God-sister, Ruth Merritt; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 13, 2019