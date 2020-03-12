|
Mattie Stephens
A memorial celebration of the life and legacy of Mattie Pearl Casey Stephens, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,
1270 Cate Road, in Brunswick.
The service will honor Mrs. Stephens, who passed away March 3, 2020, through love, compassion, kindness and humanity. She applauded the young folk, their goodness; their passion for wanting to be the best they could be.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020