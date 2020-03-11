|
Maudesta Bishop
Maudesta Bennett Bishop was born on March 24, 1926, in Buladean, N.C., and lived most of her life in Johnson City, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert H. Bishop, in 2008.
She leaves behind one daughter, Leslie Bishop McKeehan Kiger of St. Simons Island; one stepson, Houston Bishop of Columbia, S.C.; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She retired from Sears in Johnson City.
She was an avid reader and excellent seamstress. She was very involved in Watauga Point United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir.
She and Robert moved to Covington, La., in 2000, and then she moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 2010. She lived at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home until her death.
No services are planned at this time. She will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to Castaways Pet Rescue, 11659 Ga. Highway 99, Darien, GA 31305.
