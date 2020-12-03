Toni Dent



Maurice Antonio "Toni" Dent, of Darien, died Nov. 28, 2020.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.



He is survived by his grandmother, Susie Mae Edwards; siblings, Tia Young and Gregory Golden; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 3, 2020



