Maxine Young
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maxine Griffis Young, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Sept. 1, 2020. She was 84 years of age.
Maxine was born March 5, 1936, in Alma, Ga., in Bacon County, the second of four children to Jacob and Aileen Griffis.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Aileen Griffis; husband, George Young; former husband, Donald Ray Satterfield (father of Terri and Greg); brother, Talmadge Griffis; and sisters, Alta Griffis and Avinell Butler.
She was the beloved mother of Gregory Mark Satterfield (Teresa) of Parrott, Ga., and Terri Lynn Clement (Randy) of Gainesville, Fla. She was also the proud grandmother of four granddaughters, Amy McKenzie Lane (Jake), Lauren Jahna (Dalton), Emily Austin Satterfield and Anna Margaret Satterfield; along with one great-grandson, Wyatt James Jahna.
Maxine lived a full life as a mother and homemaker who adored her family, especially her granddaughters and great grandson, as well as her nieces, nephews and their families.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was devout in her belief in God and always reveled in the lives of her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service due to her many friends not being able to attend because they decided to precede her to Heaven.
It is requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the American Cancer Society
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 3, 2020