Megan Harris

Megan Blair Harris passed away Sept. 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1989. She lived in Woodbine, Ga with her parents, Terry Pierce and Jessica Lynn Pierce. Megan graduated from Camden County High School in 2011.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James Parker Taylor, Helen Taylor and Olen and Katie Kelly; and her maternal grandparents, John Lester Kelly and Helen Louise Kelly.



Megan is survived by her parents; her siblings, Bailey A Harris (Josh), Brittany L. Pierce (Chuck), Adrian Harris and Ashton Harris; paternal grandparents, Donald Parell Harris Jr and Helen Harris of Brunswick, and Victor Lynn Hester and Kathy Hester of Woodbine, Ga; Her nieces and nephews, Parker Robels, Leighton Pierce, Tynleigh Dejournett, Emerlyn Dejournett, MaKenna Dejournett, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved her immensely.



Megan loved spending time with her family. She loved shopping, eating especially ice cream, banana pudding and Olive Garden. She also loved swimming and helping her mommy cook. She loved being the boss.



A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Glyndale Baptist Church. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Glyndale Baptist Church with a burial to follow at Union Baptist Church cemetery in Jesup, Ga. Pallbearers include Henry O'Quinn, Alex (Tot) Pittman, Matt (Country) Roberts, Robbie Morales, Chad Kelly and Lance Peeples.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.



