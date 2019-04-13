Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
Melanie Barlow, 53, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ga., Melanie was a long-time resident of Glynn County. She spent her life serving others within the tourism and hospitality industry. With a passion for making others feel welcome and valuable - and always with a smile - she displayed a true servant heart. This standard continued into her personal life, where prioritizing others over herself was a way of life for Melanie. As a mother, grandmother and wife, Melanie will be dearly missed by her loved ones; though they take comfort in the fact that she was a believer and is now walking in freedom in the presence of the Lord.

Melanie is survived by her three children, Ashley Simper, Joseph Higson and Zachary Sarro; her parents, Joe and Cheri Felton; her three siblings, Robbie Taylor, Greg Sellers and Steve Houston; her seven grandchildren, Greg Higson, Audrey Higson, Caleb Woods, Dalton Sarro, Eben Sarro, Cullen Simper and Luke Simper; and her husband, Reed Barlow.

A private service will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 13, 2019
