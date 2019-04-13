Melanie Barlow



Melanie Barlow, 53, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019.



Born and raised in Columbus, Ga., Melanie was a long-time resident of Glynn County. She spent her life serving others within the tourism and hospitality industry. With a passion for making others feel welcome and valuable - and always with a smile - she displayed a true servant heart. This standard continued into her personal life, where prioritizing others over herself was a way of life for Melanie. As a mother, grandmother and wife, Melanie will be dearly missed by her loved ones; though they take comfort in the fact that she was a believer and is now walking in freedom in the presence of the Lord.



Melanie is survived by her three children, Ashley Simper, Joseph Higson and Zachary Sarro; her parents, Joe and Cheri Felton; her three siblings, Robbie Taylor, Greg Sellers and Steve Houston; her seven grandchildren, Greg Higson, Audrey Higson, Caleb Woods, Dalton Sarro, Eben Sarro, Cullen Simper and Luke Simper; and her husband, Reed Barlow.



A private service will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 13, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary