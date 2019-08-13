|
|
Melanie Parsons
Melanie Cobb Parsons, age 61, of Macon, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 10, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Melanie formerly lived in Athens, Georgia; Brunswick, Georgia; Brewton, Alabama; Amelia Island, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Melanie was born in Athens, Georgia on August 31, 1957 to Marjorie and Leonard Cobb. She graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in Banking and Finance. Throughout her career, she worked in various roles for The Federal Reserve Bank - Atlanta, Georgia Power, Brewton City (Alabama) School System, Alabama Department of Labor, Nassau County (Florida) School System, Florida Public Utilities, New Kent County (Virginia) Government, and most recently Wesley Glen Ministries in Macon, Georgia as the Admissions and Business Coordinator.
Melanie was married to Joe Parsons for 37 years. They have two daughters, Meredith Kublbock (Chris) of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Courtney Parsons of Atlanta, Georgia.
Melanie was an active member at Forest Hills United Methodist Church and served on the Hospitality Committee. She was an active member in churches everywhere she lived, working mostly in children's ministry.
In addition to her husband and daughters, she is survived by sisters Susan Branan (Bill) of Washington, Georgia and Len Ellerbee (Tom) of Athens, Georgia, nephew Joseph Parsons of Atlanta and nieces Ashley Branan Sheffield (Brad), Lauren Ellerbee Goodman (Josh) and Morgan Ellerbee Stewart (Drew).
Melanie had tremendous gifts of communication and maintaining relationships. People were always comfortable discussing joys and problems with her. She was proud of marching in the Rose Bowl Parade with the Clarke Central Gladiators as a majorette in high school. Melanie loved people, spending time with family and friends, working in her church, and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. She also enjoyed gardening, water fitness, yoga, traveling, and vacations to the beach and the mountains.
A Celebration of Life for Melanie will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Macon, Georgia. Rev. Baxter Hurley, Rev. Teresa Edwards and Rev. John Irwin will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Wesley Glen Ministries or a .
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 13, 2019