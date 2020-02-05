Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Melba Jean Gay Obituary
Melba Jean Gay

A funeral service for Melba Jean Gay will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, Fla.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents, CW and Willie Mae Gay; four brothers, W.J. Gay, Charles (Willie Mae) Gay, Ernest Gay and C.W. "Buzzy" (Neil) Gay.

She is survived by a sister, Mabel Jo Long; several nieces, nephews and friends; and special friends, Pastor Arlo Williams and Mary Williams.

Burial will take place in Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga., following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to assist her sister with the funeral expenses - Mabel Jo Long, 2009 Deerfield Way, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755.

Hewellfuneralhomes.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 5, 2020
