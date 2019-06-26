Melba McManus



Melba Quick McManus, 89, of Jesup, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



The Waynesboro native had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class. For the past few years, while living with her family in Glynn County, she attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church, and was a part of the Doers of the Word Sunday School Class. She was a homemaker and affectionately known as "Mamma" to her great-grandchildren.



Melba was predeceased by her husband, Brantley C. McManus, Sr.



Survivors are her daughter, Elaine (Barry) Thompson of Brunswick; two sons, Brantley C. McManus Jr. of Jesup and Mark McManus of Ludowici; four grandsons, Doug Tillman, Kevin, Brandon and Casey McManus; a granddaughter, Telenia (Chad) Brooks; five great-grandchildren, Victor, Lily, Carlyn, Cassie and Cason.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel, with the Rev. Vann Dempsey and Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Interment will follow in the Jesup City Cemetery.



Active pallbearers will be her family.



Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, of Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 26, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 26, 2019