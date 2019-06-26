Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Quick McManus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melba Quick McManus Obituary
Melba McManus

Melba Quick McManus, 89, of Jesup, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The Waynesboro native had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Faithful Friends Sunday School Class. For the past few years, while living with her family in Glynn County, she attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church, and was a part of the Doers of the Word Sunday School Class. She was a homemaker and affectionately known as "Mamma" to her great-grandchildren.

Melba was predeceased by her husband, Brantley C. McManus, Sr.

Survivors are her daughter, Elaine (Barry) Thompson of Brunswick; two sons, Brantley C. McManus Jr. of Jesup and Mark McManus of Ludowici; four grandsons, Doug Tillman, Kevin, Brandon and Casey McManus; a granddaughter, Telenia (Chad) Brooks; five great-grandchildren, Victor, Lily, Carlyn, Cassie and Cason.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel, with the Rev. Vann Dempsey and Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Interment will follow in the Jesup City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be her family.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, of Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now