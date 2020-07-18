Melissa McMillan



Melissa Cook McMillan, 54, of Waynesville, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Melissa was born March 31, 1966, in Birmingham, Ala., to Miriam Williams and John C. Cook Sr. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and mimaw.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Survivors include her mother, Miriam Cook of Hoover, Ala.; sons, Shawn McMillan (fianc e, Summer Gillette) of Brunswick and Caleb McMillan of Waynesville; grandchildren, Alyssa Foskey (her mother, Stephanie Foskey) and Adryan Davison; brothers, John Cook Jr. (Dee) and Andy Cook (Suzy); nephews, John David Cook (Caroline) and Drew Cook; a niece, Christy Person (John); great-nephews, Little John Person and Chris Person; and a brother-in-law, Robert McMillan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug McMillan; father, John C. Cook Sr.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Dugan.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020



