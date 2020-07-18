1/
Melissa Cook McMillan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa McMillan

Melissa Cook McMillan, 54, of Waynesville, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Melissa was born March 31, 1966, in Birmingham, Ala., to Miriam Williams and John C. Cook Sr. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and mimaw.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her mother, Miriam Cook of Hoover, Ala.; sons, Shawn McMillan (fianc e, Summer Gillette) of Brunswick and Caleb McMillan of Waynesville; grandchildren, Alyssa Foskey (her mother, Stephanie Foskey) and Adryan Davison; brothers, John Cook Jr. (Dee) and Andy Cook (Suzy); nephews, John David Cook (Caroline) and Drew Cook; a niece, Christy Person (John); great-nephews, Little John Person and Chris Person; and a brother-in-law, Robert McMillan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug McMillan; father, John C. Cook Sr.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Dugan.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved