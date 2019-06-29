Melvin Clark



Melvin "Captain Peanut" A. Clark, 80, of Brunswick, departed this life Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence.



The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Pickren officiating. Interment will follow Palmetto Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born Sept. 8, 1938, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Everett L. Clark Sr. and Ethel G. Clark, he attended Glynn Academy, and was a lifelong resident of Glynn County. Mr. Clark was a former commercial fisherman and painter. He was a member and deacon at Tabernacle Christian Church. Mr. Clark was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed watching westerns.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rida Mae S. Clark; and two brothers, Tommy Clark Sr. and Larry Wayne Clark.



Survivors include his children, Melvin Clark Jr. (Oveta) of Boone, Colo., Cecil Clark (Pat) and Velinda Nichols, all of Fort Morgan, Colo., Tammy Clark, Gary Clark and Wendy Clark, all of Brunswick; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Everett Leslie Clark, Jr. (Joan) of Brunswick, Carolyn Itrich of Jacksonville, Annette Nelson of Brunswick, Eleanor Jewell (Lynn) of Orange Park, Fla., and Don Clark (Karen) and Denise Gamble (Jimmy), all of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 29, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 29, 2019