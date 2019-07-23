Melvin Stockdale



Melvin Jerry Stockdale, 85, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Senior Care Center in Brunswick.



Born Nov. 27, 1933, in Zanesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Melvin AND Amelia Stockdale. He was also preceded in death by his son Jeff Stockdale. He had been a resident of Brunswick since 1980, and was of the Lutheran faith.



Jerry served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 in Fort Devens, Mass.



Jerry went on to be a custom woodworker after his service in the army. For the past 35 years he had his own business serving the Golden Isles.



Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Dorothy Stockdale; and his children, Lynne Stockdale White (Mike) of Pataskala, Ohio, Dale Ashe (Zan) of Brunswick, Lynn Maguire of Beaumont, Texas, and Kelli Hyde of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Jean Jenkins of Bradenton Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Jerry will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Blythe Island at the residence of his daughter, Kelli Hyde, 159 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 31523.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles and staff and also Senior Care Center and staff for their love and care. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Instead of flowers, please donate to .



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 23, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 23, 2019