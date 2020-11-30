1/
Melvin Powell
1942 - 2020
Melvin Powell

Melvin L. Powell, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Nov. 25 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Kirk Brown officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.

Melvin was born July 30, 1942, in Kite to David Crawford Powell and Navada Alice Brantley Powell. He was a 1960 graduate of Kite High School, and served with the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crises and Vietnam. He had lived in Brunswick since 1968, coming from Kite, where everyone waved at those who passed by. He was a master mechanic at Allied Chemical, retiring in 2003, and a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church. Melvin was an avid fisherman, fishing somewhere every Saturday, including two of his favorite fishing spots, the Brunswick river and the Altamaha river. He was a jack-of-all trades, being able to fix anything. Gardening was another passion, as he could make anything grow and thrive. When his children were younger, one of their fondest memories of their dad was, pulling over on the side of the road to help someone broken down, whether it was to fix their car or give them a tow. He was very generous and giving.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Andre Laughter (Joey) of Jesup, Pamela Calhoun (John) of Brunswick, a brother, Aaron Powell of Dublin, grandchildren, Scarlet Bell Powell, Ruby Mae House, Rose Elizabeth Decker, Jesse Nathaniel Laughter, David Noel Erskine, III, John Lem Calhoun, Jaden Lanier Calhoun, and Brandy Lee Jeffers, great grandchildren; Skylar Jeffers, and River S.D. House. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers; Bobby Gene Powell and Allen Powell, and a daughter, Lana Dee Zudor.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
DEC
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
