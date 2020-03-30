Home

Meredith McDevitt


1972 - 2020
Meredith McDevitt Obituary
Meredith McDevitt

Meredith Storm McDevitt, 48, of Jesup, died Friday at Altamaha Health Care. A private celebration of her life will be held by her family.

Ms. McDevitt was born March 16, 1972, in Franklin, N.H., to John C. and Maureen M. McDevitt. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1994. She enjoyed pictures of Darth Vader and The Brawny Man, always making her smile.

Meredith is survived by her parents John and Maureen McDevitt; two brothers, Scott McDevitt of Kennesaw, and Christopher McDevitt and wife Robbi Jo of Brunswick; and an uncle, James McAdams and wife Frances of New Jersey.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 30, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 30, 2020
