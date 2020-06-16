Merita Lynn "Rita" Lewis
Merita Lewis

Merita "Rita" Lynn Lewis, 85, wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Lewis, died late Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Oaks at Pooler.

Mrs. Lewis born in Collins and moved to Savannah after her marriage to Eugene "Gene" Lewis. The couple lived in Savannah for several years. Rita and Gene moved to Brunswick in the 1970s for her work with Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph, now Southern Bell, and moved back to the area after their retirement. Mrs. Lewis enjoyed spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews that she considered her own. Mrs. Lewis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed antiquing.

Surviving are her brother, Calvin Lynn of Portland, Maine; her sister, Nancy Sikes (Johnny) of Ellabell; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lynn of Savannah; her longtime friend, Lee Song of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Collins Baptist Church Cemetery, in Collins, with Elder Mike Newman officiating.

Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 16, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 16, 2020.
