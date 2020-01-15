|
Pansy Lynn
Merle "Pansy" Dorsey Lynn, 88, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick, Ga.
A native of Patterson, Ga., Pansy had spent most of her life in Darien, Ga. Born Oct. 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frank Dorsey and the late Gussie Manning Dorsey. Pansy was a member of Northside Baptist Church, in Darien, Ga. She sang in the church choir and was also a substitute Sunday School teacher at Northside Baptist. In her spare time, Pansy enjoyed singing and growing flowers.
In addition to her parents, Pansy was preceded in death by two brothers, James Dorsey, and her twin brother, Buryl Dorsey; her three sisters, Bertha "Buck" Tabbott, Ethel Ryals and Ophelia Wiggins.
Pansy is survived by her daughter, Joan Haynes of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandsons, Walter Haynes and wife Stephanie of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Scott Haynes and BJ of Townsend, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Chris Hand, Samantha Finegan, Chaselyn Phillips and Emmi Haynes; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other family members.
A gathering is to be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga.
A graveside inurnment is to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Whispering Pines Cemetery with the Rev. Wesly Deverger officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
