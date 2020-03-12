|
Michael Harry Sr.
Michael Grady Harry Sr., 65, passed away March 6 at his residence in Charlotte, N.C.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020