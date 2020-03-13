|
|
Michael Harry Sr.
Michael Grady Harry Sr., 65, passed away March 6, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, N.C.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Karen Nash Harry; his children, Rena Bell (Adam), Michael Harry, John Harry, Beth Rankin (Matthew), Meg Baura (Michael) and Rob Dulin (Katie); his mother, Sue R. Harry; brothers, Steve and Greg Harry; 11 grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; and many dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by Sara Miller Harry, Henry Grady Harry and infant child, Littlest Angel.
Mike was born on July 26, 1954 in Atlanta, Ga., to Henry and Sue Harry. He was raised in Fayetteville, N.C., and Augusta, Ga. He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in 1972. Mike received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in 1976, and an MBA from the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia in 1977.
Mike was an Eagle Scout and Scout leader. He received the God and Country Award, and represented the state of Georgia as an Explorer Scout at Cape Kennedy. He was a KA at UGA and member of the Gridiron Secret Society. He was an active member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and served as both an elder and deacon there. Mike owned his own CPA firm in Brunswick, Ga., for 30 years. He played the saxophone, cooked at the pancake breakfast every year and was involved in many local charitable activities. Mike loved the outdoors, whether it be camping with his family, hiking in New Mexico, rafting the Colorado River, earning his pilot?s license, scuba diving, counselor at Camp Sea Gull or simply taking great pride in his yard.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 13, 2020