Michael McWaters
Michael Jay McWaters, 69, of Kershaw, S.C., joined the Lord in Heaven on June 12, 2020.
Michael was born in Birmingham, Ala., the son of A.B. McWaters and Margaret Knight McWaters.
Michael grew up in Smyrna, Ga., became a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Thailand, returned home to complete his service and then became a pipefitter at Local Union 72, in Atlanta, Ga. After retirement, he served our country once again and did two tours in Iraq as a private contractor for the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army, receiving letters and certificates of appreciation for his work during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Representative of the patriot he was, the U.S. Marines flew a flag in his honor in 2007, at Camp Fallujah, Iraq.
He loved many; he entertained all. Michael/Mike/Dad/Pawpaw/Mack loved to laugh as much as he loved family and friends.
Remaining immediate family are his sons, Ryan (Shannon) McWaters of Franklin, Tenn., and Max McWaters of Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons, Sutton and Miles; and his sister, Pat McWaters of Raleigh, N.C. He was an uncle to John (Alison) Dragstedt and their children, Kay and Charlie and Dean (Victoria) Dragstedt and their son, Jude.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. As a veteran, Michael will have a marker at one of our nation's great cemeteries honoring our servicemen/ women. If friends and family wish to honor him with a financial donation, Michael's preference would be The Wounded Warrior Project or Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.