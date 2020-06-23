Michael Jay McWaters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael McWaters

Michael Jay McWaters, 69, of Kershaw, S.C., joined the Lord in Heaven on June 12, 2020.

Michael was born in Birmingham, Ala., the son of A.B. McWaters and Margaret Knight McWaters.

Michael grew up in Smyrna, Ga., became a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Thailand, returned home to complete his service and then became a pipefitter at Local Union 72, in Atlanta, Ga. After retirement, he served our country once again and did two tours in Iraq as a private contractor for the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army, receiving letters and certificates of appreciation for his work during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Representative of the patriot he was, the U.S. Marines flew a flag in his honor in 2007, at Camp Fallujah, Iraq.

He loved many; he entertained all. Michael/Mike/Dad/Pawpaw/Mack loved to laugh as much as he loved family and friends.

Remaining immediate family are his sons, Ryan (Shannon) McWaters of Franklin, Tenn., and Max McWaters of Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons, Sutton and Miles; and his sister, Pat McWaters of Raleigh, N.C. He was an uncle to John (Alison) Dragstedt and their children, Kay and Charlie and Dean (Victoria) Dragstedt and their son, Jude.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. As a veteran, Michael will have a marker at one of our nation's great cemeteries honoring our servicemen/ women. If friends and family wish to honor him with a financial donation, Michael's preference would be The Wounded Warrior Project or Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons Island, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved