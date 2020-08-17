Michael Rogers



Michael Anthony Rogers died Aug. 9. Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery. Walk-through viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Masks and social distancing will be enforced.



He is survived by his daughter and stepson Renicka Rogers and Demeterius L (Camille) Blake, siblings Daniel "Sam" Rogers, Sr., Larry E. (Patricia) Rogers, Sr., Kenneth L. "Zoom" Rogers and other relatives.



He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for the City of Brunswick.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 17, 2020



