Michael Rogers
Michael Rogers

Michael Anthony Rogers died Aug. 9. Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery. Walk-through viewing will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

He is survived by his daughter and stepson Renicka Rogers and Demeterius L (Camille) Blake, siblings Daniel "Sam" Rogers, Sr., Larry E. (Patricia) Rogers, Sr., Kenneth L. "Zoom" Rogers and other relatives.

He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for the City of Brunswick.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 17, 2020

Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
